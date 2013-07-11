* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 05,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 02,000-0,03,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,500 670-0,840 4,000 678-0,861 Gondal 1,500 642-0,810 3,000 612-0,834 Jasdan 500 570-0,798 500 590-0,795 Jamnagar 1,000 700-0,855 2,000 703-0,870 Junagadh 1,500 572-0,792 2,500 583-0,800 Keshod --,500 565-0,771 1,500 632-0,780 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 675-0,840 692-0,861 670-0,825 678-0,845 (auction price) Market delivery 825-0,830 825-0,830 795-0,800 795-0,800 (traders price) Plant delivery 840-0,841 840-0,841 810-0,811 810-0,811 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 300 1,670-2,300 2,066-2,275 Sesame (Black) 150 2,150-2,481 2,150-2,492 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 650 650-0,680 665-0,686 Rapeseeds 35 570-598 530-559 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,000 995 1,535 1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,610 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 634 634 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 656 656 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 720 723 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 730 733 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,695-1,700 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil label tin 1,705-1,710 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,725-1,730 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 895-0,900 885-0,890 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed