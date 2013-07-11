India soybean futures extend gain on higher demand, tighter supply
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 05,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 02,000-0,03,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,500 670-0,840 4,000 678-0,861 Gondal 1,500 642-0,810 3,000 612-0,834 Jasdan 500 570-0,798 500 590-0,795 Jamnagar 1,000 700-0,855 2,000 703-0,870 Junagadh 1,500 572-0,792 2,500 583-0,800 Keshod --,500 565-0,771 1,500 632-0,780 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 675-0,840 692-0,861 670-0,825 678-0,845 (auction price) Market delivery 825-0,830 825-0,830 795-0,800 795-0,800 (traders price) Plant delivery 840-0,841 840-0,841 810-0,811 810-0,811 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 300 1,670-2,300 2,066-2,275 Sesame (Black) 150 2,150-2,481 2,150-2,492 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 650 650-0,680 665-0,686 Rapeseeds 35 570-598 530-559 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,000 995 1,535 1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,610 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 634 634 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 656 656 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 720 723 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 730 733 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,695-1,700 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil label tin 1,705-1,710 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,725-1,730 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 895-0,900 885-0,890 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
