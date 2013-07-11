* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to short supply. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 675-0,840 692-0,861 670-0,825 678-0,845 (Auction price) Market delivery 865-0,870 825-0,830 835-0,840 795-0,800 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 880-0,881 840-0,841 850-0,851 810-0,811 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,020 995 1,560 1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 634 634 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 656 656 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 717 723 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 727 733 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,720-1,725 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,740 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm olein 890-0,895 885-0,890 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed