India soybean futures extend gain on higher demand, tighter supply
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to short supply. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 675-0,840 692-0,861 670-0,825 678-0,845 (Auction price) Market delivery 865-0,870 825-0,830 835-0,840 795-0,800 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 880-0,881 840-0,841 850-0,851 810-0,811 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,020 995 1,560 1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 634 634 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 656 656 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 717 723 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 727 733 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,720-1,725 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,740 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm olein 890-0,895 885-0,890 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
* Says there in no material impact on co from RBI penalty Source text: http://bit.ly/2ptcmSy Further company coverage: