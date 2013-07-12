* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices increased due to short supply. * Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 42,000-0,43,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,000 674-0,860 1,500 670-0,840 Gondal 1,500 655-0,845 1,500 642-0,810 Jasdan 500 650-0,809 500 570-0,798 Jamnagar 1,000 706-0,880 1,000 700-0,855 Junagadh 2,000 590-0,812 1,500 572-0,792 Keshod --,500 601-0,815 --,500 565-0,771 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 686-0,860 675-0,840 674-0,835 670-0,825 (auction price) Market delivery 885-0,890 865-0,870 855-0,860 835-0,840 (traders price) Plant delivery 900-0,901 880-0,881 870-0,871 850-0,851 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 822 2,075-2,275 1,670-2,300 Sesame (Black) 065 2,160-2,493 2,150-2,481 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 550 652-0,677 650-0,680 Rapeseeds --- ----000 570-598 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,045 1,020 1,600 1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,660 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 634 634 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 656 656 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 720 717 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 730 727 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,740-1,745 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil label tin 1,750-1,755 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,770-1,775 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,780 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 890-0,895 890-0,895 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 960-0,965 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed