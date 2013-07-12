* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices increased due to short supply.
* Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 42,000-0,43,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,000 674-0,860 1,500 670-0,840
Gondal 1,500 655-0,845 1,500 642-0,810
Jasdan 500 650-0,809 500 570-0,798
Jamnagar 1,000 706-0,880 1,000 700-0,855
Junagadh 2,000 590-0,812 1,500 572-0,792
Keshod --,500 601-0,815 --,500 565-0,771
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 686-0,860 675-0,840 674-0,835 670-0,825
(auction price)
Market delivery 885-0,890 865-0,870 855-0,860 835-0,840
(traders price)
Plant delivery 900-0,901 880-0,881 870-0,871 850-0,851
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 822 2,075-2,275 1,670-2,300
Sesame (Black) 065 2,160-2,493 2,150-2,481
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 550 652-0,677 650-0,680
Rapeseeds --- ----000 570-598
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,045 1,020 1,600 1,560
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,660 1,630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 634 634 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 656 656 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 720 717 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 730 727 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,740-1,745 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil label tin 1,750-1,755 1,720-1,725
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,770-1,775 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,780 1,740
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Palm oil 890-0,895 890-0,895
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Vanaspati ghee 960-0,965 940-0,945
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed