*Groundnut oil prices increased due to short supply.
*Vanaspati Ghee firmed up due to thin supply.
*Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 686-0,860 675-0,840 674-0,835 670-0,825
(Auction price)
Market delivery 885-0,890 865-0,870 855-0,860 835-0,840
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 900-0,901 880-0,881 870-0,871 850-0,851
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,045 1,020 1,600 1,560
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,650 1,630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 630 634 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 652 656 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 725 717 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 735 727 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,730-1,735 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,740-1,745 1,720-1,725
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,760-1,765 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,760 1,740
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Palm olein 890-0,895 890-0,895
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Vanaspati Ghee 960-0,965 940-0,945
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 26,100-26,200 25,900-26,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed