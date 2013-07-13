Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 13
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 42,000-0,43,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,800 667-0,862 1,000 674-0,860
Gondal 1,000 654-0,832 1,500 655-0,845
Jasdan 500 623-0,790 500 650-0,809
Jamnagar --,000 ----0,000 1,000 706-0,880
Junagadh 1,000 587-0,788 2,000 590-0,812
Keshod --,500 572-0,774 --,500 601-0,815
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 681-0,862 686-0,860 667-0,830 674-0,835
(auction price)
Market delivery 885-0,890 885-0,890 855-0,860 855-0,860
(traders price)
Plant delivery 900-0,901 900-0,901 870-0,871 870-0,871
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 350 2,065-2,268 2,075-2,275
Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 2,160-2,493
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 340 650-0,675 652-0,677
Rapeseeds --- ----000 570-598
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,045 1,045 1,600 1,600
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,650 1,650
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 630 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 652 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 723 725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 733 735 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,730-1,735 1,730-1,735
Groundnut oil label tin 1,740-1,745 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,760-1,765 1,760-1,765
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,760
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Palm oil 880-0,885 890-0,895
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Vanaspati ghee 960-0,965 960-0,965
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed