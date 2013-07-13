Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 13 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 42,000-0,43,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,800 667-0,862 1,000 674-0,860 Gondal 1,000 654-0,832 1,500 655-0,845 Jasdan 500 623-0,790 500 650-0,809 Jamnagar --,000 ----0,000 1,000 706-0,880 Junagadh 1,000 587-0,788 2,000 590-0,812 Keshod --,500 572-0,774 --,500 601-0,815 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 681-0,862 686-0,860 667-0,830 674-0,835 (auction price) Market delivery 885-0,890 885-0,890 855-0,860 855-0,860 (traders price) Plant delivery 900-0,901 900-0,901 870-0,871 870-0,871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 350 2,065-2,268 2,075-2,275 Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 2,160-2,493 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 340 650-0,675 652-0,677 Rapeseeds --- ----000 570-598 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,045 1,045 1,600 1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,650 1,650 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 630 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 652 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 723 725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 733 735 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,730-1,735 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil label tin 1,740-1,745 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,760-1,765 1,760-1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 880-0,885 890-0,895 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 960-0,965 960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed