Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 13 1. Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 681-0,862 686-0,860 667-0,830 674-0,835 (Auction price) Market delivery 885-0,890 885-0,890 855-0,860 855-0,860 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 900-0,901 900-0,901 870-0,871 870-0,871 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,045 1,045 1,600 1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,650 1,650 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 624 630 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 646 652 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,730-1,735 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,740-1,745 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,760-1,765 1,760-1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,760 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm olein 880-0,885 890-0,895 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati Ghee 960-0,965 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,100-26,200 26,100-26,200 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 42,000-0,43,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,800 667-0,862 1,000 674-0,860 Gondal 1,000 654-0,832 1,500 655-0,845 Jasdan 500 623-0,790 500 650-0,809 Jamnagar --,000 ----0,000 1,000 706-0,880 Junagadh 1,000 587-0,788 2,000 590-0,812 Keshod --,500 572-0,774 --,500 601-0,815 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 681-0,862 686-0,860 667-0,830 674-0,835 (auction price) Market delivery 885-0,890 885-0,890 855-0,860 855-0,860 (traders price) Plant delivery 900-0,901 900-0,901 870-0,871 870-0,871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 350 2,065-2,268 2,075-2,275 Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 2,160-2,493 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 340 650-0,675 652-0,677 Rapeseeds --- ----000 570-598 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,045 1,045 1,600 1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,650 1,650 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 630 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 652 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 723 725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 733 735 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,730-1,735 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil label tin 1,740-1,745 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,760-1,765 1,760-1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 880-0,885 890-0,895 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 960-0,965 960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed