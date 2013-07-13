Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 13
1. Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 681-0,862 686-0,860 667-0,830 674-0,835
(Auction price)
Market delivery 885-0,890 885-0,890 855-0,860 855-0,860
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 900-0,901 900-0,901 870-0,871 870-0,871
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,045 1,045 1,600 1,600
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,650 1,650
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 624 630 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 646 652 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,730-1,735 1,730-1,735
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,740-1,745 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,760-1,765 1,760-1,765
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,760 1,760
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Palm olein 880-0,885 890-0,895
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Vanaspati Ghee 960-0,965 940-0,945
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 26,100-26,200 26,100-26,200
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Earlier Report
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 42,000-0,43,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,800 667-0,862 1,000 674-0,860
Gondal 1,000 654-0,832 1,500 655-0,845
Jasdan 500 623-0,790 500 650-0,809
Jamnagar --,000 ----0,000 1,000 706-0,880
Junagadh 1,000 587-0,788 2,000 590-0,812
Keshod --,500 572-0,774 --,500 601-0,815
