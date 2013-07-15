Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,658-0,853 00,800 0,667-0,862 Gondal 01,500 645-0,834 01,000 654-0,832 Jasdan 0,500 600-0,783 0,500 623-0,790 Jamnagar 01,000 668-0,876 01,000 706-0,880 Junagadh 02,000 572-0,782 01,000 587-0,788 Keshod 00,500 565-0,760 00,500 572-0,774 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,675-0,853 0,681-0,862 0,658-0,819 0,667-0,830 (auction price) Market delivery 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 0,855-0,860 0,855-0,860 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,900-0,901 0,900-0,901 0,870-0,871 0,870-0,871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,640 2,065-2,230 2,065-2,268 Sesame (Black) 0,100 2,025-2,450 2,160-2,493 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,550 0,650-0,683 0,650-0,675 Rapeseeds 010 560-590 570-598 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,050 1,045 1,610 1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,650 1,650 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 622 624 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 644 646 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,723 0,720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 0,733 0,730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,740-1,745 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil label tin 1,750-1,755 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,770-1,775 1,760-1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.