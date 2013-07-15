* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,658-0,853 00,800 0,667-0,862 Gondal 01,500 645-0,834 01,000 654-0,832 Jasdan 0,500 600-0,783 0,500 623-0,790 Jamnagar 01,000 668-0,876 01,000 706-0,880 Junagadh 02,000 572-0,782 01,000 587-0,788 Keshod 00,500 565-0,760 00,500 572-0,774 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,675-0,853 0,681-0,862 0,658-0,819 0,667-0,830 (auction price) Market delivery 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 0,855-0,860 0,855-0,860 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,900-0,901 0,900-0,901 0,870-0,871 0,870-0,871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,640 2,065-2,230 2,065-2,268 Sesame (Black) 0,100 2,025-2,450 2,160-2,493 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,550 0,650-0,683 0,650-0,675 Rapeseeds 010 560-590 570-598 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,050 1,045 1,610 1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,650 1,650 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 622 624 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 644 646 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,723 0,720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 0,733 0,730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,740-1,745 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil label tin 1,750-1,755 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,770-1,775 1,760-1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed