* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 662-0,835 2,000 658-0,853 Gondal 2,500 653-0,812 1,500 645-0,834 Jasdan 500 575-0,776 500 600-0,783 Jamnagar 1,500 670-0,880 1,000 668-0,876 Junagadh 3,000 565-0,792 2,000 572-0,782 Keshod 1,000 550-0,758 --,500 565-0,760 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 677-0,835 675-0,853 662-0,820 658-0,819 (auction price) Market delivery 895-0,900 895-0,900 865-0,870 865-0,870 (traders price) Plant delivery 910-0,911 910-0,911 880-0,881 880-0,881 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 390 2,140-2,220 2,065-2,230 Sesame (Black) 070 2,125-2,490 2,025-2,450 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 480 665-0,690 650-0,683 Rapeseeds 25 588-595 560-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,035 1,565 1,585 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,650 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 621 621 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 643 643 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 725 723 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 735 733 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil label tin 1,725-1,730 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 880-0,885 880-0,885 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 960-0,965 960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed