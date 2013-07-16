*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. *Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 677-0,835 675-0,853 662-0,820 658-0,819 (Auction price) Market delivery 915-0,920 895-0,900 885-0,890 865-0,870 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 930-0,931 910-0,911 900-0,901 880-0,881 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,015 1,035 1,565 1,585 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,620 1,650 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 621 621 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 643 643 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 723 723 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 733 733 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,705-1,710 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,715-1,720 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,735-1,740 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,730 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Palm olein 880-0,885 880-0,885 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati Ghee 960-0,965 960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed