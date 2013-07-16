*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand.
*Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 677-0,835 675-0,853 662-0,820 658-0,819
(Auction price)
Market delivery 915-0,920 895-0,900 885-0,890 865-0,870
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 930-0,931 910-0,911 900-0,901 880-0,881
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,015 1,035 1,565 1,585
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,620 1,650
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 621 621 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 643 643 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 723 723 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 733 733 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,705-1,710 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,715-1,720 1,735-1,740
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,735-1,740 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,730 1,760
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085
Palm olein 880-0,885 880-0,885
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Vanaspati Ghee 960-0,965 960-0,965
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,400-25,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed