* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 40,000-0,41,000 previous 1 Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 670-0,846 4,000 662-0,835 Gondal 2,500 655-0,805 2,500 653-0,812 Jasdan 500 573-0,799 500 575-0,776 Jamnagar 1,000 650-0,884 1,500 670-0,880 Junagadh 2,000 570-0,781 3,000 565-0,792 Keshod 1,000 554-0,746 1,000 550-0,758 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 674-0,846 677-0,835 670-0,817 662-0,820 (auction price) Market delivery 915-0,920 915-0,920 885-0,890 885-0,890 (traders price) Plant delivery 930-0,931 930-0,931 900-0,901 900-0,901 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 320 2,100-2,215 2,140-2,220 Sesame (Black) 055 2,110-2,466 2,125-2,490 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 400 650-0,681 665-0,690 Rapeseeds 30 575-585 588-595 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,005 1,015 1,555 1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,620 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 621 621 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 643 643 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 720 723 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 730 733 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,700-1,705 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil label tin 1,710-1,715 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,730-1,735 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Palm oil 875-0,880 880-0,885 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 960-0,965 960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed