*Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retailers. *Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 674-0,846 677-0,835 670-0,817 662-0,820 (Auction price) Market delivery 905-0,910 915-0,920 875-0,880 885-0,890 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 920-0,921 930-0,931 890-0,891 900-0,901 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,005 1,015 1,555 1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,610 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 621 621 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 643 643 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 720 723 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 730 733 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,700-1,705 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,710-1,715 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,730-1,735 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,720 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Palm olein 875-0,880 880-0,885 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati Ghee 960-0,965 960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 24,500-24,600 25,000-25,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed