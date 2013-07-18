* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
* Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,37,000-0,38,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000
previous
1
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,500 665-0,851 2,500 670-0,846
Gondal 1,500 654-0,799 2,500 655-0,805
Jasdan 500 560-0,808 500 573-0,799
Jamnagar 1,000 626-0,885 1,000 650-0,884
Junagadh 2,500 560-0,783 2,000 570-0,781
Keshod 1,000 545-0,750 1,000 554-0,746
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 670-0,851 674-0,846 665-0,815 670-0,817
(auction price)
Market delivery 905-0,910 905-0,910 875-0,880 875-0,880
(traders price)
Plant delivery 920-0,921 920-0,921 890-0,891 890-0,891
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 480 2,070-2,210 2,100-2,215
Sesame (Black) 075 2,050-2,440 2,110-2,466
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 350 647-0,675 650-0,681
Rapeseeds --- ----000 575-585
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,000 1,005 1,550 1,555
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,620 1,620
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 621 621 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 643 643 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 715 720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 725 730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,695-1,700 1,700-1,705
Groundnut oil label tin 1,705-1,710 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,725-1,730 1,730-1,735
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,720
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Palm oil 875-0,880 875-0,880
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Vanaspati ghee 960-0,965 960-0,965
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed