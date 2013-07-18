*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand.
*Mustard oil eased on sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 670-0,851 674-0,846 665-0,815 670-0,817
(Auction price)
Market delivery 895-0,900 905-0,910 865-0,870 875-0,880
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 910-0,911 920-0,921 880-0,881 890-0,891
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,000 1,005 1,545 1,555
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,610
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 621 621 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 643 643 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 720 720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 730 730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,695-1,700 1,700-1,705
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,705-1,710 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,725-1,730 1,730-1,735
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Palm olein 875-0,880 875-0,880
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Vanaspati Ghee 960-0,965 960-0,965
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 24,500-24,600 24,500-24,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed