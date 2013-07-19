* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 37,000-0,38,000 previous 1 Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,500 660-0,824 2,500 665-0,851 Gondal 1,000 655-0,812 1,500 654-0,799 Jasdan 500 580-0,793 500 560-0,808 Jamnagar 1,500 640-0,878 1,000 626-0,885 Junagadh 2,000 591-0,795 2,500 560-0,783 Keshod 1,000 556-0,748 1,000 545-0,750 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 665-0,824 670-0,851 660-0,810 665-0,815 (auction price) Market delivery 895-0,900 895-0,900 865-0,870 865-0,870 (traders price) Plant delivery 910-0,911 910-0,911 880-0,881 880-0,881 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 410 2,055-2,200 2,070-2,210 Sesame (Black) 090 2,075-2,518 2,050-2,440 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 300 655-0,673 647-0,675 Rapeseeds 60 550-591 575-585 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 995 1,000 1,535 1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 621 621 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 643 643 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 722 720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 732 730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,690-1,695 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil label tin 1,700-1,705 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,720-1,725 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 870-0,875 875-0,880 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 960-0,965 960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed