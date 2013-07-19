*Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retailers. *Palm olien eased on sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 665-0,824 670-0,851 660-0,810 665-0,815 (Auction price) Market delivery 885-0,890 895-0,900 865-0,870 865-0,870 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 900-0,901 910-0,911 880-0,881 880-0,881 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 980 1,000 1,510 1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 621 621 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 643 643 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 721 720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 731 730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,690-1,695 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm olein 870-0,875 875-0,880 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati Ghee 960-0,965 960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,500-23,600 24,500-24,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed