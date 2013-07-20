* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000 previous 1 Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,700 662-0,790 1,500 660-0,824 Gondal 1,500 643-0,809 1,000 655-0,812 Jasdan 500 603-0,780 500 580-0,793 Jamnagar --,500 655-0,865 1,500 640-0,878 Junagadh 1,500 595-0,804 2,000 591-0,795 Keshod 1,000 565-0,745 1,000 556-0,748 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 671-0,790 665-0,824 662-0,766 660-0,810 (auction price) Market delivery 885-0,890 885-0,890 865-0,870 865-0,870 (traders price) Plant delivery 900-0,901 900-0,901 880-0,881 880-0,881 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 440 2,038-2,198 2,055-2,200 Sesame (Black) 080 2,050-2,508 2,075-2,518 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 510 650-0,684 655-0,673 Rapeseeds 45 570-595 550-591 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 975 980 1,500 1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 621 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 643 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 723 721 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 733 731 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil label tin 1,685-1,690 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 870-0,875 870-0,875 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 960-0,965 960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed