* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000
previous
1
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,700 662-0,790 1,500 660-0,824
Gondal 1,500 643-0,809 1,000 655-0,812
Jasdan 500 603-0,780 500 580-0,793
Jamnagar --,500 655-0,865 1,500 640-0,878
Junagadh 1,500 595-0,804 2,000 591-0,795
Keshod 1,000 565-0,745 1,000 556-0,748
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 671-0,790 665-0,824 662-0,766 660-0,810
(auction price)
Market delivery 885-0,890 885-0,890 865-0,870 865-0,870
(traders price)
Plant delivery 900-0,901 900-0,901 880-0,881 880-0,881
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 440 2,038-2,198 2,055-2,200
Sesame (Black) 080 2,050-2,508 2,075-2,518
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 510 650-0,684 655-0,673
Rapeseeds 45 570-595 550-591
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 975 980 1,500 1,510
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 621 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 643 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 723 721 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 733 731 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil label tin 1,685-1,690 1,690-1,695
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm oil 870-0,875 870-0,875
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Vanaspati ghee 960-0,965 960-0,965
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed