* Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from consumers.
*. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 671-0,790 665-0,824 662-0,766 660-0,810
(Auction price)
Market delivery 885-0,890 885-0,890 865-0,870 865-0,870
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 900-0,901 900-0,901 880-0,881 880-0,881
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 975 980 1,500 1,510
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 619 621 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 641 643 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 725 721 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 735 731 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,685-1,690 1,690-1,695
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm olein 870-0,875 870-0,875
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Vanaspati Ghee 960-0,965 960-0,965
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,500-23,600 23,500-23,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed