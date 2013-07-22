* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from
retailers.
* Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000
previous
1
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,660-0,830 01,700 0,662-0,790
Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 01,500 643-0,809
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,500 603-0,780
Jamnagar 01,500 698-0,877 00,500 655-0,865
Junagadh 02,500 592-0,798 01,500 595-0,804
Keshod 01,000 571-0,740 01,000 565-0,745
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,670-0,830 0,671-0,790 0,660-0,750 0,662-0,766
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,900-0,901 0,900-0,901 0,880-0,881 0,880-0,881
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,415 2,025-2,198 2,038-2,198
Sesame (Black) 0,110 2,061-2,451 2,050-2,508
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,300 0,655-0,681 0,650-0,684
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 570-595
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,965 0,975 1,485 1,500
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 619 619 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 641 641 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,735 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil label tin 1,680-1,685 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm oil 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,250 1,250-1,255
Vanaspati ghee 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed