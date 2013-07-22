*Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
*Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
*Coconut oil prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 670-0,830 671-0,790 660-0,750 662-0,766
(Auction price)
Market delivery 885-0,890 885-0,890 865-0,870 865-0,870
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 900-0,901 900-0,901 880-0,881 880-0,881
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 970 975 1,490 1,500
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 617 619 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 639 641 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,680-1,685 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm olein 870-0,875 870-0,875
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,250-1,255
Vanaspati Ghee 960-0,965 960-0,965
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 22,500-22,600 23,500-23,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed