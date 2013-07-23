*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. *Cottonseed oil dropped on selling pressure from refinery units. *Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 675-0,804 670-0,830 662-0,786 660-0,750 (Auction price) Market delivery 905-0,910 885-0,890 885-0,890 865-0,870 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 920-0,921 900-0,901 900-0,901 880-0,881 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 970 970 1,490 1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 613 617 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 635 639 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 717 720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 727 730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,680-1,685 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm olein 865-0,870 870-0,875 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 960-0,965 960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 20,000-20,100 22,500-22,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed