*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
*Cottonseed oil dropped on selling pressure from refinery units.
*Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 675-0,804 670-0,830 662-0,786 660-0,750
(Auction price)
Market delivery 905-0,910 885-0,890 885-0,890 865-0,870
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 920-0,921 900-0,901 900-0,901 880-0,881
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 970 970 1,490 1,490
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 613 617 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 635 639 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 717 720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 727 730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,680-1,685 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,700-1,705
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm olein 865-0,870 870-0,875
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati Ghee 960-0,965 960-0,965
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 20,000-20,100 22,500-22,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed