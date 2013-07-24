* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,33,000-0,34,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous 1 Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,500 662-0,849 1,500 662-0,804 Gondal 1,000 648-0,788 1,500 645-0,790 Jasdan 500 600-0,743 500 580-0,761 Jamnagar 1,000 675-0,882 1,000 700-0,870 Junagadh 1,000 593-0,803 1,500 595-0,772 Keshod --,500 590-0,760 1,000 574-0,750 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 671-0,849 670-0,830 662-0,810 662-0,786 (auction price) Market delivery 905-0,910 905-0,910 885-0,890 885-0,890 (traders price) Plant delivery 920-0,921 920-0,921 900-0,901 900-0,901 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 350 2,045-2,190 2,040-2,201 Sesame (Black) 061 2,070-2,484 2,075-2,460 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 600 650-0,672 651-0,675 Rapeseeds 60 565-588 565-585 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 960 970 1,480 1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 613 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 635 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 713 717 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 723 727 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil label tin 1,675-1,680 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 865-0,870 865-0,870 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 930-0,935 960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard