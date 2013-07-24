*Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling. *Cottonseed oil moved down further due to selling pressure from refinery units. *Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to sufficient supply. *Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 671-0,849 675-0,804 662-0,810 662-0,786 (Auction price) Market delivery 905-0,910 905-0,910 885-0,890 885-0,890 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 920-0,921 920-0,921 900-0,901 900-0,901 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 970 970 1,490 1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 608 613 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 630 635 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 712 717 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 722 727 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,680-1,685 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm olein 865-0,870 865-0,870 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 930-0,935 960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 20,000-20,100 20,000-20,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed