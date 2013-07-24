*Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling.
*Cottonseed oil moved down further due to selling pressure from refinery units.
*Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to sufficient supply.
*Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 671-0,849 675-0,804 662-0,810 662-0,786
(Auction price)
Market delivery 905-0,910 905-0,910 885-0,890 885-0,890
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 920-0,921 920-0,921 900-0,901 900-0,901
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 970 970 1,490 1,490
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 608 613 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 630 635 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 712 717 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 722 727 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,680-1,685 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,700-1,705
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm olein 865-0,870 865-0,870
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati Ghee 930-0,935 960-0,965
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 20,000-20,100 20,000-20,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed