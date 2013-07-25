* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 33,000-0,34,000 previous 1 Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,500 675-0,825 1,500 662-0,849 Gondal 1,000 650-0,809 1,000 648-0,788 Jasdan 500 586-0,765 500 600-0,743 Jamnagar --,500 699-0,872 1,000 675-0,882 Junagadh 1,000 614-0,788 1,000 593-0,803 Keshod --,500 573-0,754 --,500 590-0,760 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 680-0,825 671-0,849 675-0,770 662-0,810 (auction price) Market delivery 905-0,910 905-0,910 885-0,890 885-0,890 (traders price) Plant delivery 920-0,921 920-0,921 900-0,901 900-0,901 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 480 2,025-2,150 2,045-2,190 Sesame (Black) 075 2,040-2,440 2,070-2,484 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 350 621-0,650 650-0,672 Rapeseeds --5 550-580 565-588 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 960 970 1,480 1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 630 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 707 712 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 717 722 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,660-1,665 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil label tin 1,670-1,675 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,690-1,695 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 860-0,865 865-0,870 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 930-0,935 930-0,935 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed