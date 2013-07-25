*Groundnut oil prices declined sharply due to lack of retail demand and
increased selling from oil mills. Market sentiment remained bearish on hopes of
bumper groundnut crop following sufficient rainfall all over Saurashtra- major
producing region.
*Cottonseed oil dropped further due to selling pressure from refinery units.
*Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
*Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 680-0,825 671-0,849 675-0,770 662-0,810
(Auction price)
Market delivery 875-0,880 905-0,910 855-0,860 885-0,890
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 890-0,891 920-0,921 870-0,871 900-0,901
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 920 970 1,410 1,490
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 593 608 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 615 630 995-1,000 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 705 712 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 715 722 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,630-1,635 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,640-1,645 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,660-1,665 1,700-1,705
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,630 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm olein 860-0,865 865-0,870
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati Ghee 930-0,935 930-0,935
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 19,500-19,600 20,000-20,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed