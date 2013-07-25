*Groundnut oil prices declined sharply due to lack of retail demand and increased selling from oil mills. Market sentiment remained bearish on hopes of bumper groundnut crop following sufficient rainfall all over Saurashtra- major producing region. *Cottonseed oil dropped further due to selling pressure from refinery units. *Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. *Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 680-0,825 671-0,849 675-0,770 662-0,810 (Auction price) Market delivery 875-0,880 905-0,910 855-0,860 885-0,890 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 890-0,891 920-0,921 870-0,871 900-0,901 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 920 970 1,410 1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 593 608 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 615 630 995-1,000 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 705 712 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 715 722 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,630-1,635 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,640-1,645 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,660-1,665 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,630 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm olein 860-0,865 865-0,870 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 930-0,935 930-0,935 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 19,500-19,600 20,000-20,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed