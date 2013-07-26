* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000
previous
1
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,000 612-0,740 1,500 675-0,825
Gondal 1,000 600-0,776 1,000 650-0,809
Jasdan 500 560-0,712 500 586-0,765
Jamnagar 1,000 671-0,823 --,500 699-0,872
Junagadh 1,000 590-0,742 1,000 614-0,788
Keshod --,500 544-0,700 --,500 573-0,754
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 616-0,740 680-0,825 612-0,712 675-0,770
(auction price)
Market delivery 875-0,880 875-0,880 855-0,860 855-0,860
(traders price)
Plant delivery 890-0,891 890-0,891 870-0,871 870-0,871
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 320 1,940-2,069 2,025-2,150
Sesame (Black) 040 2,010-2,400 2,040-2,440
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 300 625-0,655 621-0,650
Rapeseeds --5 550-570 550-580
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 910 920 1,400 1,410
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,530
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 591 593 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 613 615 990-0,995 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 695 705 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 705 715 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,625-1,630 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil label tin 1,635-1,640 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,655-1,660 1,660-1,665
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,630 1,630
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm oil 850-0,855 860-0,865
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 930-0,935 930-0,935
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
