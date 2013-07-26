* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous 1 Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,000 612-0,740 1,500 675-0,825 Gondal 1,000 600-0,776 1,000 650-0,809 Jasdan 500 560-0,712 500 586-0,765 Jamnagar 1,000 671-0,823 --,500 699-0,872 Junagadh 1,000 590-0,742 1,000 614-0,788 Keshod --,500 544-0,700 --,500 573-0,754 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 616-0,740 680-0,825 612-0,712 675-0,770 (auction price) Market delivery 875-0,880 875-0,880 855-0,860 855-0,860 (traders price) Plant delivery 890-0,891 890-0,891 870-0,871 870-0,871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 320 1,940-2,069 2,025-2,150 Sesame (Black) 040 2,010-2,400 2,040-2,440 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 300 625-0,655 621-0,650 Rapeseeds --5 550-570 550-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 910 920 1,400 1,410 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 591 593 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 613 615 990-0,995 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 695 705 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 705 715 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,625-1,630 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil label tin 1,635-1,640 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,655-1,660 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,630 1,630 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 850-0,855 860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 930-0,935 930-0,935 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed