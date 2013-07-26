* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. *Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 616-0,740 680-0,825 612-0,712 675-0,770 (Auction price) Market delivery 875-0,880 875-0,880 835-0,840 855-0,860 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 890-0,891 890-0,891 850-0,851 870-0,871 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 910 920 1,395 1,410 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 599 593 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 621 615 1,000-1,005 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 695 705 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 705 715 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,625-1,630 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,635-1,640 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,655-1,660 1,660-1,655 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,630 1,630 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm olein 855-0,860 860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 930-0,935 930-0,935 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 19,500-19,600 19,500-19,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------