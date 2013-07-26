* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from
retailers.
* Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
*Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 616-0,740 680-0,825 612-0,712 675-0,770
(Auction price)
Market delivery 875-0,880 875-0,880 835-0,840 855-0,860
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 890-0,891 890-0,891 850-0,851 870-0,871
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 910 920 1,395 1,410
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,530
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 599 593 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 621 615 1,000-1,005 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 695 705 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 705 715 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,625-1,630 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,635-1,640 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,655-1,660 1,660-1,655
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,630 1,630
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm olein 855-0,860 860-0,865
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati Ghee 930-0,935 930-0,935
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 19,500-19,600 19,500-19,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
