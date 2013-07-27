* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved down further due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 20,000-0,21,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,500 622-0,743 1,000 612-0,740
Gondal 1,000 607-0,750 1,000 600-0,776
Jasdan 500 564-0,660 500 560-0,712
Jamnagar --,500 640-0,800 1,000 671-0,823
Junagadh 1,500 562-0,715 1,000 590-0,742
Keshod --,500 545-0,690 --,500 544-0,700
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 638-0,743 616-0,740 622-0,724 612-0,712
(auction price)
Market delivery 875-0,880 875-0,880 835-0,840 835-0,840
(traders price)
Plant delivery 890-0,891 890-0,891 850-0,851 850-0,851
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 260 1,925-2,110 1,940-2,069
Sesame (Black) 065 2,015-2,445 2,010-2,400
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 230 627-0,654 625-0,655
Rapeseeds 40 545-580 550-570
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 910 910 1,395 1,395
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,530
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 602 599 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 624 621 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 690 695 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 700 705 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630
Groundnut oil label tin 1,635-1,640 1,635-1,640
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,655-1,660 1,655-1,660
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,630 1,630
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm oil 845-0,850 855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 930-0,935 930-0,935
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed