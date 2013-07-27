* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved down further due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 20,000-0,21,000 previous 1 Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,500 622-0,743 1,000 612-0,740 Gondal 1,000 607-0,750 1,000 600-0,776 Jasdan 500 564-0,660 500 560-0,712 Jamnagar --,500 640-0,800 1,000 671-0,823 Junagadh 1,500 562-0,715 1,000 590-0,742 Keshod --,500 545-0,690 --,500 544-0,700 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 638-0,743 616-0,740 622-0,724 612-0,712 (auction price) Market delivery 875-0,880 875-0,880 835-0,840 835-0,840 (traders price) Plant delivery 890-0,891 890-0,891 850-0,851 850-0,851 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 260 1,925-2,110 1,940-2,069 Sesame (Black) 065 2,015-2,445 2,010-2,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 230 627-0,654 625-0,655 Rapeseeds 40 545-580 550-570 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 910 910 1,395 1,395 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 602 599 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 624 621 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 690 695 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 700 705 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil label tin 1,635-1,640 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,655-1,660 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,630 1,630 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 845-0,850 855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 930-0,935 930-0,935 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed