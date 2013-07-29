Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,638-0,743 0,616-0,740 0,622-0,724 0,612-0,712
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,890-0,891 0,890-0,891 0,850-0,851 0,850-0,851
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,915 0,910 1,400 1,395
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,530
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 605 599 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 627 621 1,005-1,019 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 0,690 0,695 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 0,700 0,705 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,625-1,630
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,645-1,650 1,635-1,640
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,655-1,660
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,630 1,630
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati Ghee 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 19,500-19,600 19,500-19,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Earlier Report
16:19 27Jul13 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- July 27
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved down further due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 20,000-0,21,000
previous
1
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,500 622-0,743 1,000 612-0,740
Gondal 1,000 607-0,750 1,000 600-0,776
Jasdan 500 564-0,660 500 560-0,712
Jamnagar --,500 640-0,800 1,000 671-0,823
Junagadh 1,500 562-0,715 1,000 590-0,742
Keshod --,500 545-0,690 --,500 544-0,700
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 638-0,743 616-0,740 622-0,724 612-0,712
(auction price)
Market delivery 875-0,880 875-0,880 835-0,840 835-0,840
(traders price)
Plant delivery 890-0,891 890-0,891 850-0,851 850-0,851
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 260 1,925-2,110 1,940-2,069
Sesame (Black) 065 2,015-2,445 2,010-2,400
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 230 627-0,654 625-0,655
Rapeseeds 40 545-580 550-570
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 910 910 1,395 1,395
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,530
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 602 599 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 624 621 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 690 695 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 700 705 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630
Groundnut oil label tin 1,635-1,640 1,635-1,640
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,655-1,660 1,655-1,660
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,630 1,630
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm oil 845-0,850 855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 930-0,935 930-0,935
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
