Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,638-0,743 0,616-0,740 0,622-0,724 0,612-0,712 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,890-0,891 0,890-0,891 0,850-0,851 0,850-0,851 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,915 0,910 1,400 1,395 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 605 599 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 627 621 1,005-1,019 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,690 0,695 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 0,700 0,705 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,645-1,650 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,630 1,630 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 19,500-19,600 19,500-19,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 20,000-0,21,000 previous 1 Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,500 622-0,743 1,000 612-0,740 Gondal 1,000 607-0,750 1,000 600-0,776 Jasdan 500 564-0,660 500 560-0,712 Jamnagar --,500 640-0,800 1,000 671-0,823 Junagadh 1,500 562-0,715 1,000 590-0,742 Keshod --,500 545-0,690 --,500 544-0,700 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 638-0,743 616-0,740 622-0,724 612-0,712 (auction price) Market delivery 875-0,880 875-0,880 835-0,840 835-0,840 (traders price) Plant delivery 890-0,891 890-0,891 850-0,851 850-0,851 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 260 1,925-2,110 1,940-2,069 Sesame (Black) 065 2,015-2,445 2,010-2,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 230 627-0,654 625-0,655 Rapeseeds 40 545-580 550-570 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 910 910 1,395 1,395 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 602 599 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 624 621 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 690 695 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 700 705 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil label tin 1,635-1,640 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,655-1,660 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,630 1,630 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 845-0,850 855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed