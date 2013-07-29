* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil esed due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous 1 Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,000 0,625-0,748 01,500 0,622-0,743 Gondal 01,000 604-0,740 01,000 607-0,750 Jasdan 0,500 573-0,650 0,500 564-0,660 Jamnagar 01,500 625-0,798 00,500 640-0,800 Junagadh 02,000 560-0,700 01,500 562-0,715 Keshod 00,500 533-0,694 00,500 545-0,690 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,640-0,748 0,638-0,743 0,625-0,733 0,622-0,724 (auction price) Market delivery 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,890-0,891 0,890-0,891 0,850-0,851 0,850-0,851 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,210 1,900-2,070 1,925-2,110 Sesame (Black) 0,070 2,000-2,501 2,015-2,445 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,250 0,610-0,645 0,627-0,654 Rapeseeds 020 550-574 545-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,915 1,440 1,400 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,540 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 605 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 627 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,685 0,690 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 0,695 0,700 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,650-1,655 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil label tin 1,660-1,665 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,680-1,685 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,640 1,630 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed