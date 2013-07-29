* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil esed due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,000 0,625-0,748 01,500 0,622-0,743
Gondal 01,000 604-0,740 01,000 607-0,750
Jasdan 0,500 573-0,650 0,500 564-0,660
Jamnagar 01,500 625-0,798 00,500 640-0,800
Junagadh 02,000 560-0,700 01,500 562-0,715
Keshod 00,500 533-0,694 00,500 545-0,690
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,640-0,748 0,638-0,743 0,625-0,733 0,622-0,724
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,890-0,891 0,890-0,891 0,850-0,851 0,850-0,851
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,210 1,900-2,070 1,925-2,110
Sesame (Black) 0,070 2,000-2,501 2,015-2,445
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,250 0,610-0,645 0,627-0,654
Rapeseeds 020 550-574 545-580
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,940 0,915 1,440 1,400
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,540 1,530
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 605 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 627 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 0,685 0,690 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 0,695 0,700 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,650-1,655 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil label tin 1,660-1,665 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,680-1,685 1,660-1,665
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,640 1,630
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed