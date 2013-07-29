* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
* Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 640-0,748 638-0,743 625-0,733 622-0,724
(Auction price)
Market delivery 845-0,850 875-0,880 805-0,810 835-0,840
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 860-0,861 890-0,891 820-0,821 850-0,851
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 955 915 1,460 1,400
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,530
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 602 605 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 624 627 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 685 690 1,070-1,075 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 695 700 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,635-1,640
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,675-1,680 1,645-1,650
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,630
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm olein 850-0,855 850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati Ghee 930-0,935 930-0,935
Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 19,200-19,300 19,500-19,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed