* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 640-0,748 638-0,743 625-0,733 622-0,724 (Auction price) Market delivery 845-0,850 875-0,880 805-0,810 835-0,840 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 860-0,861 890-0,891 820-0,821 850-0,851 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 955 915 1,460 1,400 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 602 605 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 624 627 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 685 690 1,070-1,075 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 695 700 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,675-1,680 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,630 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm olein 850-0,855 850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 930-0,935 930-0,935 Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 19,200-19,300 19,500-19,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed