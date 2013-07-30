* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000 previous 1 Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,000 0,634-0,749 01,000 0,625-0,748 Gondal 01,000 600-0,723 01,000 604-0,740 Jasdan 0,500 570-0,612 0,500 573-0,650 Jamnagar 01,000 600-0,804 01,500 625-0,798 Junagadh 01,000 572-0,689 02,000 560-0,700 Keshod 00,500 535-0,675 00,500 533-0,694 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,646-0,749 0,640-0,748 0,634-0,725 0,625-0,733 (auction price) Market delivery 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 0,805-0,810 0,805-0,810 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,860-0,861 0,860-0,861 0,820-0,821 0,820-0,821 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,260 1,930-2,080 1,900-2,070 Sesame (Black) 0,050 2,010-2,300 2,000-2,501 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,400 0,601-0,642 0,610-0,645 Rapeseeds 020 540-575 550-574 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,960 0,955 1,470 1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 602 602 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 624 624 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,680 0,685 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 0,690 0,695 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil label tin 1,680-1,685 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed