* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,676-0,806 01,000 0,634-0,749
Gondal 01,500 640-0,745 01,000 600-0,723
Jasdan 0,500 590-0,683 0,500 570-0,612
Jamnagar 01,500 633-0,815 01,000 600-0,804
Junagadh 02,000 570-0,705 01,000 572-0,689
Keshod 00,500 554-0,680 00,500 535-0,675
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,685-0,806 0,646-0,749 0,676-0,735 0,634-0,725
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 0,805-0,810 0,805-0,810
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,860-0,861 0,860-0,861 0,820-0,821 0,820-0,821
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,550 1,915-2,125 1,930-2,080
Sesame (Black) 0,040 2,000-2,440 2,010-2,300
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,380 0,596-0,640 0,601-0,642
Rapeseeds 003 560-573 540-575
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,955 0,955 1,460 1,460
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 602 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 624 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 0,685 0,675 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil BSS 0,695 0,685 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil label tin 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm oil 0,855-0,860 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935
Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed