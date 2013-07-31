* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous 1 Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,676-0,806 01,000 0,634-0,749 Gondal 01,500 640-0,745 01,000 600-0,723 Jasdan 0,500 590-0,683 0,500 570-0,612 Jamnagar 01,500 633-0,815 01,000 600-0,804 Junagadh 02,000 570-0,705 01,000 572-0,689 Keshod 00,500 554-0,680 00,500 535-0,675 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,685-0,806 0,646-0,749 0,676-0,735 0,634-0,725 (auction price) Market delivery 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 0,805-0,810 0,805-0,810 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,860-0,861 0,860-0,861 0,820-0,821 0,820-0,821 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,550 1,915-2,125 1,930-2,080 Sesame (Black) 0,040 2,000-2,440 2,010-2,300 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,380 0,596-0,640 0,601-0,642 Rapeseeds 003 560-573 540-575 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,955 0,955 1,460 1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 602 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 624 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,685 0,675 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 0,695 0,685 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil label tin 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 0,855-0,860 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed