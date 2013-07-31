* Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to retricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Castor oil increased due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 685-0,806 646-0,749 676-0,735 634-0,725 (Auction price) Market delivery 845-0,850 845-0,850 805-0,810 805-0,810 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 860-0,861 860-0,861 820-0,821 820-0,821 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 955 955 1,460 1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 610 602 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 632 624 1,010-1,015 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 695 675 1,080-1,085 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 705 685 1,100-1,105 1,080-1,085 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm olein 860-0,865 850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 930-0,935 930-0,935 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,170-1,175 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 19,900-20,000 19,400-19,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed