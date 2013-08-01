* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Castor oil moved up due to short upply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous 1 Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,675-0,830 02,000 0,676-0,806 Gondal 01,000 643-0,772 01,500 640-0,745 Jasdan 0,300 608-0,677 0,500 590-0,683 Jamnagar 02,000 669-0,828 01,500 633-0,815 Junagadh 02,000 575-0,726 02,000 570-0,705 Keshod 00,500 568-0,676 00,500 554-0,680 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-0,830 0,685-0,806 0,675-0,720 0,676-0,735 (auction price) Market delivery 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 0,805-0,810 0,805-0,810 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,860-0,861 0,860-0,861 0,820-0,821 0,820-0,821 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,250 1,925-2,125 1,915-2,125 Sesame (Black) 0,050 2,100-2,440 2,000-2,440 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,440 0,609-0,653 0,596-0,640 Rapeseeds 030 540-575 560-573 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,955 0,955 1,460 1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 632 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,700 0,695 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 0,710 0,705 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil label tin 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed