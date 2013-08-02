* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous 1 Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,670-0,805 02,000 0,675-0,830 Gondal 01,000 621-0,778 01,000 643-0,772 Jasdan 0,200 590-0,650 0,300 608-0,677 Jamnagar 00,500 672-0,805 02,000 669-0,828 Junagadh 01,000 580-0,745 02,000 575-0,726 Keshod 00,500 565-0,691 00,500 568-0,676 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,675-0,805 0,680-0,830 0,670-0,715 0,675-0,720 (auction price) Market delivery 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,890-0,891 0,890-0,891 0,850-0,851 0,850-0,851 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,360 1,825-2,115 1,925-2,125 Sesame (Black) 0,035 2,286-2,434 2,100-2,440 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,415 0,615-0,659 0,609-0,653 Rapeseeds 050 555-580 540-575 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,955 1,455 1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 612 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 634 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,700 0,700 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 0,710 0,710 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,660-1,665 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil label tin 1,670-1,675 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,690-1,695 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 0,865-0,870 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed