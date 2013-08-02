* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 675-0,805 680-0,830 670-0,715 675-0,720 (Auction price) Market delivery 875-0,880 875-0,880 835-0,840 835-0,840 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 890-0,891 890-0,891 850-0,851 850-0,851 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 955 955 1,460 1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 608 612 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 630 634 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 695 700 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 705 710 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075 Palm olein 865-0,870 860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 930-0,935 930-0,935 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,400-20,500 20,400-20,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed