Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 03, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 03 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 675-0,805 680-0,830 670-0,715 675-0,720 (Auction price) Market delivery 875-0,880 875-0,880 835-0,840 835-0,840 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 890-0,891 890-0,891 850-0,851 850-0,851 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 955 955 1,460 1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 608 612 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 630 634 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 695 700 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 705 710 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075 Palm olein 865-0,870 860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 930-0,935 930-0,935 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,400-20,500 20,400-20,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-April 3 Nagpur, April 3 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil in edible section and castor oil in non-edible section, moved down in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on poor demand from stockists amid increased arrival from producing regions and weak trends in Madhya Pradesh oils. Trading activity in major other edible and non-edible oils reported thin as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of easy condition in oilseed producing regions, accordin
