* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,07,000-0,08,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000 previous 1 Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,500 650-0,793 2,000 670-0,805 Gondal 1,000 615-0,780 1,000 621-0,778 Jasdan 200 563-0,666 200 590-0,650 Jamnagar 1,000 683-0,800 --,500 672-0,805 Junagadh 1,000 565-0,712 1,000 580-0,745 Keshod --,500 550-0,660 --,500 565-0,691 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 660-0,793 675-0,805 650-0,700 670-0,715 (auction price) Market delivery 875-0,880 875-0,880 835-0,840 835-0,840 (traders price) Plant delivery 890-0,891 890-0,891 850-0,851 850-0,851 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 320 1,950-2,100 1,825-2,115 Sesame (Black) 060 1,900-2,400 2,286-2,434 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 215 596-0,656 615-0,659 Rapeseeds --- ----000 555-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 955 955 1,460 1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 630 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 700 695 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 710 705 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil label tin 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 860-0,865 865-0,870 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 930-0,935 930-0,935 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Apr 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshay Enterprises - Mumbai