* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,07,000-0,08,000 previous 1 Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,500 0,645-0,881 01,500 0,650-0,793 Gondal 02,000 643-0,827 01,000 615-0,780 Jasdan 0,500 565-0,700 0,200 563-0,666 Jamnagar 01,500 700-0,843 01,000 683-0,800 Junagadh 02,000 570-0,750 01,000 565-0,712 Keshod 01,000 566-0,728 00,500 550-0,660 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,650-0,881 0,660-0,793 0,645-0,705 0,650-0,700 (auction price) Market delivery 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,890-0,891 0,890-0,891 0,850-0,851 0,850-0,851 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,140 1,850-2,196 1,950-2,100 Sesame (Black) 0,020 1,850-2,400 1,900-2,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,350 0,617-0,660 0,596-0,656 Rapeseeds 040 508-580 555-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,455 1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 606 603 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 628 625 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,705 0,700 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 0,715 0,710 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,660-1,665 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil label tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,690-1,695 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed