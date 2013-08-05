* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Mustard oil improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,07,000-0,08,000
previous
1
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,500 0,645-0,881 01,500 0,650-0,793
Gondal 02,000 643-0,827 01,000 615-0,780
Jasdan 0,500 565-0,700 0,200 563-0,666
Jamnagar 01,500 700-0,843 01,000 683-0,800
Junagadh 02,000 570-0,750 01,000 565-0,712
Keshod 01,000 566-0,728 00,500 550-0,660
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,650-0,881 0,660-0,793 0,645-0,705 0,650-0,700
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,890-0,891 0,890-0,891 0,850-0,851 0,850-0,851
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,140 1,850-2,196 1,950-2,100
Sesame (Black) 0,020 1,850-2,400 1,900-2,400
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,350 0,617-0,660 0,596-0,656
Rapeseeds 040 508-580 555-580
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,455 1,455
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 606 603 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 628 625 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 0,705 0,700 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 0,715 0,710 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,660-1,665 1,660-1,665
Groundnut oil label tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,690-1,695 1,690-1,695
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085
Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed