* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply.
* Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 650-0,881 660-0,793 645-0,705 650-0,700
(Auction price)
Market delivery 895-0,900 875-0,880 835-0,840 835-0,840
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 910-0,911 890-0,891 850-0,851 850-0,851
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 950 950 1,455 1,455
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 603 603 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 625 625 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 710 700 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 720 710 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,660-1,665 1,660-1,665
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,690-1,695 1,690-1,695
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085
Palm olein 860-0,865 860-0,865
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati Ghee 930-0,935 930-0,935
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,200-1,205
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 20,400-20,500 20,400-20,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed