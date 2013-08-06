* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. * Vanaspati Ghee moved up on retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,16,000-0,17,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,640-0,746 01,500 0,645-0,881 Gondal 02,500 651-0,778 02,000 643-0,827 Jasdan 0,500 579-0,704 0,500 565-0,700 Jamnagar 01,000 706-0,825 01,500 700-0,843 Junagadh 02,000 575-0,765 02,000 570-0,750 Keshod 00,500 523-0,702 01,000 566-0,728 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,645-0,746 0,650-0,881 0,640-0,710 0,645-0,705 (auction price) Market delivery 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,910-0,911 0,910-0,911 0,850-0,851 0,850-0,851 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,156 1,820-2,210 1,850-2,196 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,850-2,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,375 0,601-0,666 0,617-0,660 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 508-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,455 1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 603 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 625 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,710 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,720 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,660-1,665 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil label tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,690-1,695 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 0,870-0,875 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,950-0,955 0,930-0,935 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed