*Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to short supply. * Vanaspati Ghee improved due to price rise in imported edible oils. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 645-0,746 650-0,881 640-0,710 645-0,705 (Auction price) Market delivery 915-0,920 895-0,900 855-0,860 835-0,840 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 930-0,931 910-0,911 870-0,871 850-0,851 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 965 950 1,475 1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 606 603 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 628 625 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 715 710 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 725 720 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,680-1,685 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 875-0,880 860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 950-0,955 930-0,935 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,000-20,100 20,400-20,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed