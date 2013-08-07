* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien moved up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,640-0,813 02,000 0,640-0,746
Gondal 03,000 658-0,805 02,500 651-0,778
Jasdan 0,500 580-0,723 0,500 579-0,704
Jamnagar 01,500 711-0,838 01,000 706-0,825
Junagadh 02,000 578-0,780 02,000 575-0,765
Keshod 01,000 560-0,791 00,500 523-0,702
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,645-0,813 0,645-0,746 0,640-0,700 0,640-0,710
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 0,855-0,860 0,855-0,860
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,930-0,931 0,930-0,931 0,870-0,871 0,870-0,871
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,225 2,000-2,195 1,820-2,210
Sesame (Black) 0,030 2,050-2,450 1,850-2,400
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,450 0,615-0,662 0,601-0,666
Rapeseeds 060 540-590 508-580
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,975 0,965 1,485 1,475
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 606 606 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 628 628 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,715 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,725 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil label tin 1,690-1,695 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,700-1,705
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm oil 0,880-0,885 0,875-0,880
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed