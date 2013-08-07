* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien moved up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,640-0,813 02,000 0,640-0,746 Gondal 03,000 658-0,805 02,500 651-0,778 Jasdan 0,500 580-0,723 0,500 579-0,704 Jamnagar 01,500 711-0,838 01,000 706-0,825 Junagadh 02,000 578-0,780 02,000 575-0,765 Keshod 01,000 560-0,791 00,500 523-0,702 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,645-0,813 0,645-0,746 0,640-0,700 0,640-0,710 (auction price) Market delivery 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 0,855-0,860 0,855-0,860 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,930-0,931 0,930-0,931 0,870-0,871 0,870-0,871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,225 2,000-2,195 1,820-2,210 Sesame (Black) 0,030 2,050-2,450 1,850-2,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,450 0,615-0,662 0,601-0,666 Rapeseeds 060 540-590 508-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,965 1,485 1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 606 606 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 628 628 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,715 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,725 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil label tin 1,690-1,695 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 0,880-0,885 0,875-0,880 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed