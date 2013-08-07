* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien improved due to increased retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 645-0,813 645-0,746 640-0,700 640-0,710
(Auction price)
Market delivery 925-0,930 915-0,920 865-0,870 855-0,860
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 940-0,941 930-0,931 880-0,881 870-0,871
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 975 965 1,495 1,475
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 606 606 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 628 628 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 715 715 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 725 725 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,685-1,690 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,700-1,705
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm olein 880-0,885 875-0,880
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati Ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 19,900-20,000 20,000-20,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed