* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,635-0,899 02,500 0,640-0,813 Gondal 03,000 647-0,844 03,000 658-0,805 Jasdan 0,600 570-0,750 0,500 580-0,723 Jamnagar 02,000 740-0,881 01,500 711-0,838 Junagadh 02,000 590-0,805 02,000 578-0,780 Keshod 01,000 604-0,818 01,000 560-0,791 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,650-0,899 0,645-0,813 0,635-0,710 0,640-0,700 (auction price) Market delivery 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,940-0,941 0,940-0,941 0,880-0,881 0,880-0,881 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,550 2,040-2,200 2,000-2,195 Sesame (Black) 0,052 2,100-2,400 2,050-2,450 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,495 0,621-0,670 0,615-0,662 Rapeseeds 005 560-580 540-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,975 1,495 1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 606 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 628 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,715 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,725 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil label tin 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed