* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,635-0,899 02,500 0,640-0,813
Gondal 03,000 647-0,844 03,000 658-0,805
Jasdan 0,600 570-0,750 0,500 580-0,723
Jamnagar 02,000 740-0,881 01,500 711-0,838
Junagadh 02,000 590-0,805 02,000 578-0,780
Keshod 01,000 604-0,818 01,000 560-0,791
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,650-0,899 0,645-0,813 0,635-0,710 0,640-0,700
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,940-0,941 0,940-0,941 0,880-0,881 0,880-0,881
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,550 2,040-2,200 2,000-2,195
Sesame (Black) 0,052 2,100-2,400 2,050-2,450
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,495 0,621-0,670 0,615-0,662
Rapeseeds 005 560-580 540-590
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,975 0,975 1,495 1,495
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 606 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 628 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,715 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,725 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil label tin 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm oil 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed