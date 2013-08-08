* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buyibg and selling. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 650-0,899 645-0,813 635-0,710 640-0,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 925-0,930 925-0,930 865-0,870 865-0,870 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 940-0,941 940-0,941 880-0,881 880-0,881 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 975 975 1,495 1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 606 606 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 628 628 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 720 715 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 730 725 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 875-0,880 875-0,880 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 19,900-20,000 19,900-20,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed