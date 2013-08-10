* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 635-0,846 3,000 635-0,899 Gondal 3,500 633-0,821 3,000 647-0,844 Jasdan 300 580-0,765 600 570-0,750 Jamnagar 1,000 725-0,855 2,000 740-0,881 Junagadh 2,500 560-0,796 2,000 590-0,805 Keshod 1,000 590-0,782 1,000 604-0,818 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 650-0,846 650-0,899 635-0,712 635-0,710 (auction price) Market delivery 925-0,930 925-0,930 865-0,870 865-0,870 (traders price) Plant delivery 940-0,941 940-0,941 880-0,881 880-0,881 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 100 2,060-2,190 2,040-2,200 Sesame (Black) 070 2,150-2,529 2,100-2,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 515 621-0,666 621-0,670 Rapeseeds --- ----000 560-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 970 975 1,490 1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 606 606 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 628 628 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 725 720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 735 730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil label tin 1,680-1,685 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Palm oil 880-0,885 875-0,880 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed