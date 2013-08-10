* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 24,000-0,25,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,500 635-0,846 3,000 635-0,899
Gondal 3,500 633-0,821 3,000 647-0,844
Jasdan 300 580-0,765 600 570-0,750
Jamnagar 1,000 725-0,855 2,000 740-0,881
Junagadh 2,500 560-0,796 2,000 590-0,805
Keshod 1,000 590-0,782 1,000 604-0,818
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 650-0,846 650-0,899 635-0,712 635-0,710
(auction price)
Market delivery 925-0,930 925-0,930 865-0,870 865-0,870
(traders price)
Plant delivery 940-0,941 940-0,941 880-0,881 880-0,881
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 100 2,060-2,190 2,040-2,200
Sesame (Black) 070 2,150-2,529 2,100-2,400
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 515 621-0,666 621-0,670
Rapeseeds --- ----000 560-580
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 970 975 1,490 1,495
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 606 606 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 628 628 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 725 720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 735 730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil label tin 1,680-1,685 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Palm oil 880-0,885 875-0,880
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed