* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,500 630-0,866 2,500 635-0,846 Gondal 3,000 624-0,835 3,500 633-0,821 Jasdan 200 560-0,754 300 580-0,765 Jamnagar 1,000 700-0,843 1,000 725-0,855 Junagadh 3,000 564-0,780 2,500 560-0,796 Keshod 1,000 546-0,776 1,000 590-0,782 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 645-0,866 650-0,846 630-0,720 635-0,712 (auction price) Market delivery 925-0,930 925-0,930 865-0,870 865-0,870 (traders price) Plant delivery 940-0,941 940-0,941 880-0,881 880-0,881 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 250 2,000-2,170 2,060-2,190 Sesame (Black) 065 2,070-2,500 2,150-2,529 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 615 635-0,667 621-0,666 Rapeseeds 40 575-604 560-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 970 970 1,490 1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 607 603 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 629 625 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 715 720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 725 730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil label tin 1,680-1,685 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Palm oil 885-0,890 880-0,885 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed