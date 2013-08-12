* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 645-0,866 650-0,846 630-0,720 635-0,712 (Auction price) Market delivery 925-0,930 925-0,930 865-0,870 865-0,870 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 940-0,941 940-0,941 880-0,881 880-0,881 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 960 970 1,475 1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 608 603 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 630 625 1,015-1,020 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 717 720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 727 730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,675-1,680 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Palm olein 885-0,890 880-0,885 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,400-20,500 19,900-20,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed