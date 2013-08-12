Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 645-0,866 650-0,846 630-0,720 635-0,712 (Auction price) Market delivery 925-0,930 925-0,930 865-0,870 865-0,870 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 940-0,941 940-0,941 880-0,881 880-0,881 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 960 970 1,475 1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 608 603 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 630 625 1,015-1,020 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 717 720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 727 730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,675-1,680 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Palm olein 885-0,890 880-0,885 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,400-20,500 19,900-20,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.