Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- Augut 13
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 24,000-0,25,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 4,500 630-0,866
Gondal --,000 ----0,000 3,000 624-0,835
Jasdan 300 543-0,745 200 560-0,754
Jamnagar 1,500 709-0,860 1,000 700-0,843
Junagadh 3,500 570-0,788 3,000 564-0,780
Keshod 1,000 533-0,765 1,000 546-0,776
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 000-0,000 645-0,866 000-0,000 630-0,720
(auction price)
Market delivery 925-0,930 925-0,930 865-0,870 865-0,870
(traders price)
Plant delivery 940-0,941 940-0,941 880-0,881 880-0,881
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 2,000-2,170
Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 2,070-2,500
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 000 000-0,000 635-0,667
Rapeseeds --- ----000 575-604
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 960 960 1,475 1,475
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 608 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 630 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 712 717 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 722 727 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil label tin 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Palm oil 890-0,895 885-0,890
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed