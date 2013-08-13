Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- Augut 13 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 4,500 630-0,866 Gondal --,000 ----0,000 3,000 624-0,835 Jasdan 300 543-0,745 200 560-0,754 Jamnagar 1,500 709-0,860 1,000 700-0,843 Junagadh 3,500 570-0,788 3,000 564-0,780 Keshod 1,000 533-0,765 1,000 546-0,776 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 000-0,000 645-0,866 000-0,000 630-0,720 (auction price) Market delivery 925-0,930 925-0,930 865-0,870 865-0,870 (traders price) Plant delivery 940-0,941 940-0,941 880-0,881 880-0,881 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 2,000-2,170 Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 2,070-2,500 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 000 000-0,000 635-0,667 Rapeseeds --- ----000 575-604 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 960 960 1,475 1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 630 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 712 717 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 722 727 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil label tin 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Palm oil 890-0,895 885-0,890 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed