* Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 000-0,000 645-0,866 000-0,000 630-0,720
(Auction price)
Market delivery 905-0,910 925-0,930 845-0,850 865-0,870
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 920-0,921 940-0,941 860-0,861 880-0,881
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 960 960 1,475 1,475
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 617 608 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 639 630 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 712 717 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 722 727 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Palm olein 895-0,900 885-0,890
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati Ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,500-21,600 20,400-20,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed