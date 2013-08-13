* Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 000-0,000 645-0,866 000-0,000 630-0,720 (Auction price) Market delivery 905-0,910 925-0,930 845-0,850 865-0,870 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 920-0,921 940-0,941 860-0,861 880-0,881 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 960 960 1,475 1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 617 608 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 639 630 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 712 717 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 722 727 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Palm olein 895-0,900 885-0,890 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,500-21,600 20,400-20,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed